New York State attorney general recommits to taking down the NRA after federal judge throws out NRA’s bankruptcy case

(WIVB) – The National Rifle Association will face New York State in court.

On Tuesday, a federal judge threw out the NRA’s bankruptcy case.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing to dissolve the NRA. She’s accusing top executives of spending tens of millions of dollars on lavish personal trips and no-show contracts.

After Tuesday’s ruling, James re-committed to taking down the NRA.

“In fact the court clearly said the NRA did not file the bankruptcy petition in good faith,” James said. “The rot runs deep. Which is why we will continue to focus our case in New York.”

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre put out a statement Tuesday night, saying “The NRA will keep fighting, as we’ve done for 150 years.”