New York State can now make, sell ice cream and frozen desserts made with liquor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Monday, Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow ice cream and other desserts made with liquor to be sold and manufactured in New York State.

He says it will help the state’s dairy farmers, liquor and craft beverage producers, dairy processors and manufacturers, and food retailers and restaurants meet increasing demand from consumers for new and innovative products.

“The craft beverage industry has experienced explosive growth in New York, and with that comes a responsibility to advance regulations that help ensure long-term viability, protect consumers and provide farmers with opportunities to increase their business,” Governor Cuomo said.

He says the measure would limit the percentage of alcohol in ice cream to no more than 5% by volume. It would also require the same product labeling and warning statements similar to sweets that contain wine, beer, or cider.

The state ranks first in the U.S. for the number of hard cider producers, second in craft breweries and distilleries, and fourth in the country for the total number of wineries.

