New York State Conservative Party backs Kearns

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)-New York State’s Conservative Party is backing the Erie County Clerk’s efforts to stop New York State from implementing its controversial “Green Light Law.”

The law, passed in June, gives illegal immigrants the right to get a drivers license. Mickey Kearns, a Republican-endorsed Democrat, has been strongly against the law, saying it violates the constitution, can lead to voter fraud, and creates a safety concern.

Saturday, the chairman of the State Conservative Party joined Kearns in Lackawanna to announce the party will file an amicus brief in the Supreme Court next week in hopes that it will help Kearns’ current federal lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo to put the brakes on the law.

Kearns has said he will not enforce the the Green Light Law.

Governor Cuomo does have the power to potentially remove concerns from office.