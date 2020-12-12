New York State: Coronavirus hospitalizations stabilize in Western New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New numbers from New York State show COVID hospitalizations in our region are stabilizing.

According to the state, the number of patients in Western New York’s hospitals is down to 535-people. At the same time, however, the percentage of beds available is down one-point to 26-percent.

In the Finger Lakes which includes Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, along with Rochester, hospitalizations are up to 639-patients. Only a quarter of its hospital beds are available.

LATEST: