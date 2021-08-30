New York State Craft Brewers Festival set for Sept. 25 at Canalside

(WIVB) – From porters to pale ales, Western New York beer lovers will soon have the chance to expand their palates.

On Monday, local leaders and business owners gathered at Resurgence Brewing Company to announce the New York State Craft Brewers Festival.

The New York State Brewers Association is behind the event.

It’s set to take flight Saturday, September 25 at Canalside. There will be beer sampling, live music, an array of activities and food vendors.



“There will be more than 45 breweries from around the state, more than 20 will be from Western New York,” NYS Sen. Sean Ryan said during the announcement. “It’ll be a fun event, good for our region and its one more reason to visit Canalside and to be out on buffalo’s beautiful waterfront.”

Tickets to attend the festival are $55 and are on sale right now.