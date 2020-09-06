New York State launches SUNY wide COVID tracker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo and SUNY’s chancellor announced the launch of a SUNY system-wide covid-19 case tracker dashboard Sunday.



It will provide real-time, up to-date-information on covid-19 cases, testing, and quarantine space availability across SUNY’s 64 college campuses. Chancellor Jim Malatras spoke at UB Sunday to discuss how to control covid-19 across campuses and especially in Western New York where there have been recent outbreaks on campuses.



“Unified enforcement, more testing, more transparency in real-time will help us with mitigation efforts when we need to see them more quickly and more rapidly.,” Malatras said.

Malatras says he’s asking students to rise to the challenge and act responsibly. He also said SUNY is ramping up testing across campuses, which will help them to monitor and isolate cases more quickly.