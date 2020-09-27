New York State looks to other NFL cities to determine when fans can return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills now head on the road, but people want to know when will we see fans in the stands when the team comes back to Orchard Park?

The Bills Organization announced back in July they were planning for the possibility of hosting a limited number of fans. Then last month the team said fans wouldn’t be allowed in Bills Stadium for the September home games leaving the door open for October.



Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul told News 4 the state doesn’t know what it would take to let fans attend games.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely. Watching what’s happening in other NFL cities, watching the infection rates, and we’re proud of where it is right now in Western New York. And so I can assure all Bills fans its something very much that’s on our minds.”

The next home game is Thursday, October 15th against the Chiefs.