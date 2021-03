SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office successfully located a missing two-year-old in Ontario County on Saturday.

The child had been missing in the town of South Bristol.

Troopers from SP Canandaigua assisted the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a missing two-year-old in the town of South Bristol. After about an hour, Trooper Hotchkiss found the child on a rock, in the middle of a stream. Cold, but alert, he carried the girl home. pic.twitter.com/u2aX8M1uUT — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 29, 2021

After about an hour of searching, a state trooper found the child on a rock in the middle of the stream.

The girl was described as cold, but alert, and the trooper carried her home.