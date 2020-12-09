New York State suspends liquor licenses of 3 local bars for coronavirus violations

(WIVB)– New York State has suspended the liquor licenses of three local bars for violating the governor’s COVID executive orders.



The Cowboy in Buffalo, the Clinton Bar and Grill in West Seneca, and Big Shots Kennedy Grill in Chautauqua County.



The three bars were part of 36 businesses statewide to see suspensions, bringing the total number of suspensions during the coronavirus pandemic to 279.

“New York still has one of the country’s lowest infection rates and that is a testament to the toughness and unity of New Yorkers all doing what they can to limit spread. Unfortunately, however, some establishments have continued to ignore the rules, putting their customers, as well as their community as a whole, at risk,” Governor Cuomo said. “If we let our guard down and ignore basic public health rules, this winter could be one of the darkest periods of this pandemic and we simply cannot let that happen. We know the vaccine is on the way, we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but if we let up now and become undisciplined, it’s going to take us even longer to get there.”

In total, 1,867 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating rules meant to stop the spread. Businesses found in violation could face fines up to $10,000 per violation.

