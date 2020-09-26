New York State Trooper seriously injured in 190 North crash Saturday morning

(WIVB)–New York State Police say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a state police vehicle on the 190 North.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials tell us the trooper was on the side of the road, investigating another crash at the time of the incident.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

