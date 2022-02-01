Newfane man charged with burglary, larceny

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Newfane man is facing burglary and larceny charges following an investigation into two reports of burglaries at a Main Street residence.

Andrew D. Kinder, 37, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arrested following a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigation into two reported burglaries that happened at the same residence on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.

Kinder was arraigned and released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Newfane Court at a later date.