News 4 revisits Sept. 11, 2001 news coverage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV, September 2001) – On Friday, the 19th year since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the hijacked plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, our news team dug into our archives to reflect on our own coverage from that day.

On September 11 at the University at Buffalo, students, many of whom were (and are) from the New York City area were checking in with family, colleagues, and friends while watching the news unfold together in campus common areas.

At the international border, Americans and Canadians rushed home, worried the Peace Bridge would close or be a future target of terrorism, as the United States warned infrastructure could be at risk.

At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 20 airplanes made emergency landings as all flights were grounded.

And in the days that followed, Western New Yorkers united to be there for one another, holding countless memorial services, patriotic rallies, and many local first responders answering the call to help out downstate.

“It was amazing just how much people in the communities are affected by this and how people want to stand for their country, and people are just all for helping each other out, and just by being here I feel like I’ve done something,” said one woman attending a Hamburg service that same week.

“I feel so bad for the people who died, and just…I just wanted to be with people,” another person told News 4.

Soon after, American troops, including many local military members and veterans – some of whom did not come home – left for the Persian Gulf to fight the war on terrorism.

Reporters still on the News 4 team today, including Al Vaughters and George Richert, helped tell those stories, as did many other journalists, who contributed to some of history’s most difficult news coverage.

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.