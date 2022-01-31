News 4 welcomes reporter Tara Lynch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is excited to welcome new reporter Tara Lynch to the WIVB team.

Tara comes to us from our sister station in Elmira, WETM, where she anchors their noon broadcast. She is a graduate of Ithaca College.

Tara was raised in Connecticut but was born in Buffalo.

You can follow Tara on Twitter @18NewsTara. She begins in March.

