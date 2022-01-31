News 4 welcomes reporter Tara Lynch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is excited to welcome new reporter Tara Lynch to the WIVB team.
Tara comes to us from our sister station in Elmira, WETM, where she anchors their noon broadcast. She is a graduate of Ithaca College.
Tara was raised in Connecticut but was born in Buffalo.
You can follow Tara on Twitter @18NewsTara. She begins in March.

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.