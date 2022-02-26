BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The highest bidder at last year’s Make-A-Wish telethon and 20 of his friends got to cash in on a special dinner on behalf of Flying Bison Brewery, Buffalo State and News 4’s own Dave Greber.

In the video above, see Dave cooking up a five-course meal with Flying Bison’s Tim Herzog and Chef Don Schmitter. This meal featured beer tasting, as well as banana pepper arancini, which we’re told was Dave’s specialty. We spoke to the man who placed the winning bid, spending more than $2,000.

“Once we got the final bid, and we were able to put this all together, Don, (Dave) and Tim were all fantastic and they did an amazing job here,” said Tim Alaimo. “Make-A-Wish is about making wishes, so this is what it comes down to, is giving back to the community and helping out.”

Tim Herzog of Flying Bison brewery has a new beer out which is helping to raise money for indigenous cancer research. And, fun fact — did you know Dave Greber cooks competitively?