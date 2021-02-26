NFTA agrees to purchase 10 electric buses at $1 million each, delivery in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is going green and buying 10 battery-electric buses.

Each bus comes with a price tag of around 1 million dollars and will be delivered in 2022 from New Flyer of America Inc.

Executive Director Kim Minkel says it’s a major step forward in the commitment to statewide clean energy.

“The purchase of the buses will help reduce Western New York’s carbon footprint. This is a major step forward for us and a move in alignment with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s ongoing commitment for statewide clean energy. We are grateful to our elected officials, like Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the entire WNY delegation along with our business and community partners for their help to make this happen.” Kim Minkel, Executive Director, NFTA

The agreement also includes an option to buy up to 140 additional buses over a five-year period.