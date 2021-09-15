NFTA asking for public input on Northtowns expansion plan

(WIVB) — The NFTA wants to add to their list of stops in the Northtowns and they want your feedback.

Officials held a public meeting Wednesday night on a project for the Buffalo-Amherst-Tonawanda corridor. The goal is to better serve people living near the Audubon Parkway, Maple Road and Sweet Home Road.

The options are a light-rail extension or a new bus route.

“Bus rapid transit is more flexible, if you find out a bus route won’t work as well, there’s still infrastructure work that needs to be done. It’s easier to move that than a train tunnel,” Karen Peissinger said.

“The noise will go down, the traffic will go down because people will be taking the train,” added Colum Cross.

Residents who attended the virtual meeting were split on whether they want more buses or more train tracks.