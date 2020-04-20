NFTA delivering meals to Buffalo Public School students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – NFTA Metro Bus and Rail is working with local groups to ensure children don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of Senator Tim Kennedy’s office, the Buffalo Board of Education, and the Buffalo Peacemakers, Metro Paratransit Acces Line Vans will be used to deliver meals to Buffalo Public School students’ at their homes.

“This incredible new partnership between the NFTA, BPS, and Buffalo Peacemakers is a clear example of that – our city’s leaders are stepping up and working together to serve our children and those who are homebound,” Senator Kennedy said in a statement Monday.

The vans are normally used to transport people with disabilities to work, school, or doctor appointments which have slowed down due to the current coronavirus crisis.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be on the front lines of service during this time of Contagion that our communities face,” said Pastor James Giles of the Peacemakers.

NFTA-Metro will deliver in access of 150 meals every weekday.

