BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA says an employee was recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The NFTA says the employee, who is non-customer facing, recently traveled out of state, became sick and has been self-quarantined at home since March 14.

The employee works in the yard shop, part of the Metro Rail system, and was last on site on March 6.

“We are happy to say he is recovering well and feeling good.”

The Erie County Department of Health has been contacted about this case.