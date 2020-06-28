NFTA Metro Bus and Rail to resume fare collection Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Metro Bus and Rail will begin collecting fares and allowing front door boarding on all transit services Monday, June 29.

Riders have boarded through the rear doors and fare collection has been suspended since the end of March to support social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety measures have been put in place on all buses, including protective driver barriers, and intense cleaning and disinfecting of buses.

Officilas ask that passengers excerise the following saftey measures:

Do not ride if you are sick.

· A face covering must be worn while on the bus, rail and in our stations.

· Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds before and after riding the bus/rail.

· Maintain six feet of social distance at bus stops, and aboard the bus/rail when possible.

· If there are too many people at a bus stop, consider taking the next bus. In instances of overcrowding, our operators will call into dispatch to deploy another vehicle to the affected route when possible.

Riders are encouraged to use the Token Transit contactless mobile ticketing app.