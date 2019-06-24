NFTA Police K9 passes away over the weekend

The NFTA Police Department announced the passing of K9-Fez over the weekend.

Officers say Fez experienced a cardiac event.

Fez was a 4-year-old German Sheppard who was in the process of completing his training as a Patrol/Narcotics K9.

Police said in the post that Fez and Officer Dinderski were scheduled to complete their final certification this week.

They added, “Even though he had been was with the Transit Police Department for a short period of time K9-Fez and PO Dinderski formed a close bond, they both excelled through training and would have past certification 100%.”