(WIVB) — Two NFTA Police officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a truck driver earlier this year.

Transit Authority Police officers, Elliott Justinger and Nick Nesci found the tractor trailer on its side on the eastbound thruway back in March.

The truck’s driver was pinned behind the wheel.

The officers broke the steering wheel with a highway marker, and with the help of a civilian, spun the wheel so the officers could free the driver.