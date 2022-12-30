BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that they will be resuming its full metro bus and paratransit service effective immediately.

NFTA had suspended services due to the Blizzard of ’22 that impacted portions of Western New York and resumed limited Metro Rail services on Tuesday.

Due to road conditions from the blizzard, the NFTA said passengers may experience some delays and asks for patience as drivers navigate roadways.

For NFTA service updates and changes click here.