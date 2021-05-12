NFTA to host pop-up vaccination sites, medical leaders say this can help underserved communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new vaccination pop-up sites at NFTA stations across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Open from May 14 to May 15 and then again from May 17 to May 19, people can make appointments or walk-in for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the University Metro Rail Station, Utica Metro Rail Station, Buffalo Metropolitan Transportation Center, Portage Road Transportation Center and AppleTree Mall/Business Park Locations.

“As an incentive, the NFTA is also providing a free, seven-day pass to everyone who receives the vaccination,” said NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel. “If our region is really going to recover, we need as many people as possible to jump on the bus and get vaccinated.”

This is part of the ongoing push from state and local leaders to get more New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19. Recent data from the Erie County Health Department shows some zip codes in the City of Buffalo have vaccination rates at nearly half the percentage of their suburban neighbors.

“These additional pop-up vaccination sites will make it even easier for Buffalo and our neighbors across Western New York to get vaccinated and get back to our normal lives,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

Dr. Raul Vazquez of Urban Family Practice said their office will have their mobile units assisting at the NFTA sites. He’s hopeful by bringing vaccines right to the public and can help reach the underserved community and end the doubt some still have against getting vaccinated.

“I think we have to try everything,” Vazquez said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to get vaccinated and the supply is there, so I think people should really take advantage of this.”