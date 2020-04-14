1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo says Pres. Trump won’t “have a fight” with him See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

NFTA Transit police show thanks for supplies on Twitter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Members of the Transit Police are showing their gratitude to the NFTA for helping them to do their jobs more safely.

The police tweeted pictures Tuesday afternoon showing the company, SCE Environmental Group disinfecting their patrol cars.

Transit Police also thanked an anonymous donor for providing 75 homemade, washable face masks for officers to wear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss