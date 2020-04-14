NFTA Transit police show thanks for supplies on Twitter

(WIVB)–Members of the Transit Police are showing their gratitude to the NFTA for helping them to do their jobs more safely.



The police tweeted pictures Tuesday afternoon showing the company, SCE Environmental Group disinfecting their patrol cars.



Thank you to SCE Environmental Group for disinfecting our patrol cars, a big thank you to the NFTA Safety Department for making this happen. @NFTANewsroom pic.twitter.com/eU79RICf1h — NFTA Transit Police (@tapd1404) April 14, 2020

Transit Police also thanked an anonymous donor for providing 75 homemade, washable face masks for officers to wear.