NFTA unveils new meet and greet area at Buffalo Niagara Airport

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The NFTA is unveiling its newest expansion of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. The changes will make it easier for travelers when they arrive to the Queen City.

The expansion cost nearly $50 million and provide a wider terminal, which is expected to improve congestion inside the airport and free up space around the security checkpoint.

“The original design of the terminal had everybody going to the check point in the middle of the terminal and everybody going out the same way. We had a lot of congestion, it was causing back ups, it was causing issues at the security check point,” said NFTA Director of Aviation William Vanecek.

Officials credit the success to federal investments in safety improvements and critical infrastructure.