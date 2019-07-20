Niagara Aerospace Museum Apollo 11 celebration.

The Apollo 11 landing took place 50 years ago and Western New York has celebratory events taking place throughout the region. One of the largest is happening in Niagara Falls.

Lynn King and Jeff Weisbeck from the board of directors of the Niagara Aerospace museum share with us a little bit of what you can expect and how Western New York played an important role in the Apollo 11 landing.

Some of the activities include photo ops, museum tours, a Challenger Learning Center indoor planetarium dome, and a rocket activity hosted by Explore N More. Prizes will be awarded to party-goers wearing the best moon landing inspired costumes.

The party starts today at 11 am and until 4:30 pm today and 11-4 pm tomorrow at the Niagara Aerospace Museum. You can read more below about the event this weekend.