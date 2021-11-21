Niagara Arts and Cultural Center celebrate Native American traditions

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center is celebrating Native American tradition with the Native Voices Festival.

The immersive interactive exhibit is a celebration of heritage. Visitors can view artwork, jewelry and watch a fashion show that raised awareness about missing and murdered indigenous girls. Group leaders said this is a way to bring communities together.

“It is also an opportunity to come together to and build community native and non-native to share and learn and find better ways forward together,” said Michael Martin, executive director, Native American Community Services.

The exhibit had a good turn out and are hoping to host it again in the future.