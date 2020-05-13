Niagara County asking state to consider reopening Newfane hospital for COVID-19 positive seniors

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County is reaching out to the governor’s office for help saving lives inside one of its nursing homes.

The facility in Newfane has been experiencing a spike in cases and deaths this month.

State inspectors visited the nursing home this weekend.

But in a letter sent to the governor today, the legislature says they need more help.

“What we’re asking for here is consideration that the Newfane hospital be reopened as a location for COVID 19 positive seniors and consider using National Guard medical staff to staff that facility as needed,” Chairwoman Becky Wydysh said.

The legislature also believes reopening the hospital in Newfane could help nursing homes across the county that are facing similar issues.