Niagara County Assemblyman Angelo Morinello weighs in on mask mandates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — At a Small Business Saturday event, Niagara County Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said education about COVID-19 and vaccines is crucial to keep the community safe.

“There are those that have been vaccinated that have tested positive, but they are not being separated from the numbers,” he said. “Those that are vaccinated that have tested positive, for the most part, I’m assuming have had very, very little effects. And they’ve gotten through it.”

While Niagara County is not implementing any mask mandates, Morinello said people often want to rebel when they are forced to do something, and that looking closely at the number of COVID cases is important.