(WIVB) – Niagara County clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says that someone is trying to obtain people’s personal information through text messages urging people to comply with the upcoming Real ID requirements.

Real ID or an enhanced driver’s license will be needed for domestic air travel next October.

Jastrzemski says if you receive an unsolicited text message about Real IDs, delete it, and contact the Auto Bureau if you’re unsure about it.