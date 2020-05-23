Niagara County Down Under hosts drive-thru zoo

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)-Niagara County Down Under is giving people the chance to get outside this weekend with a socially distant drive-thru petting zoo again!



There are more than 100 animals there including kangaroos, camels, and peacocks.

Laura Kagels is managing the event. She says and said the new location is better than their previous one where there were fewer animals and people were waiting for hours in line. She said it has been a great team effort so far.



“We’ve got a lot of volunteers helping us today and it gives the public something to do after these strange times that are going on now. “



The event runs from 11A.M.- 6 P.M Sunday, May 24 on Main Street in Clarence.