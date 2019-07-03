Niagara County officials open Pine Grove Playground in Krull Park

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County officials joined County Legislator John Syracuse at Krull Park in Olcott on Wednesday to announce the opening of the park’s Pine Grove Playground.

Its name comes from the north end of the park formerly being referred to as Pine Grove.

The new facility, replacing the existing playground originally installed in the 1990s, has a pine tree theme with modern play equipment.

“Krull Park holds a tremendous amount of history here, and I couldn’t be happier with the playground’s development for both our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Senator Rob Ortt said.

Officials say the completion of the playground is part of a series of improvements to all County parks.