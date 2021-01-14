Niagara County ovarian cancer survivor’s artwork is the face of a national calendar

(WIVB) – Pendleton resident Kathleen Maxian took up watercolor painting a few years ago.

She painted in college, and the non-profit founder knew that it would be a good creative outlet.

“When you’re working with your hands and being creative, there’s so much concentration that there’s really no room for anything else,” Maxian explained. “I think those creative outlets are things we can all pursue to get us through the day.”

One of her creations, named “Beautiful Survivor” is the cover of CURE Magazine’s 2021 calendar. It features the image of a mastectomy patient with a colorful floral headdress, based on a professional photo shoot done by a cancer survivor.

“To me, it was her way of saying ‘I am still beautiful in this body’,” Maxian said.

Maxian’s painting was one of 12 pieces of artwork out of over a hundred chosen for the 2021 calendar.

“It’s beautiful- it garnered the attention of many editors,” said Kristie Kahl, CURE Media Group editorial director, said.

The calendar is a way to display the artwork of cancer patients and survivors.

“We wanted to offer our audience a display that they’re not alone- that they can use art as a therapeutic way of dealing with their diagnosis,” Kahl said.

You can see more of the calendar or place an order here.

Maxian is the founder of the Ovarian Cancer Project, a 501c3 group dedicated to helping get information and support to women with ovarian cancer and their families.

She founded the organization after her own battle with ovarian cancer.

“When I was diagnosed in 2009, I was 47 years old- I was told that I had a 20 percent chance of living for five years,” Maxian recalled.

The cancer came back twice, in 2011 and 2013. Through that time, Maxian said there were no organizations she could find locally to help her with the information and support that she was looking for.

So she started OCP- first in her home, and now in an office in Williamsville.

“We offer evidence-based information, support groups, information for caregivers- we want to support you through this if you want our support,” Maxian said.

Ovarian cancer is particularly insiduous because it’s so hard to detect.

“You need to know what the symptoms and risk factors are- the symptoms can be vague and can mimic other things, and women are always taking care of everyone else and working really hard,” Maxian said. “This is why most women are diagnosed in advanced stages.”

Symptoms of ovarian cancer include:

Bloating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Urinary symptoms (Urgency or frequency)

that last more than two weeks.

Another part of the mission of OCP is to remind lawmakers of the importance of funding cancer research, especially for ovarian cancer.

She makes visits to Washington, D.C. every year (except for this year, due to COVID-19), to advocate for funding for clinical trials and for developing a screening test for ovarian cancer.

“It’s a lot of sitting down with people and sharing stories about their constituents back here and their families and children,” Maxian said.

For more information on the Ovarian Cancer Project and how to get involved, click here.