Niagara County public health director says county won’t receive as many vaccine doses as they expected

(WIVB) – Frustrations are growing in Niagara County, as officials say they may not receive as many vaccines as they had hoped for.

News 4 talked to Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton on Monday.

Stapleton says the county believed they were going to get an additional 5,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

He said that he learned on Monday that the county won’t be receiving any Johnson and Johnson vaccines- and possibly only 800 Moderna doses.

Stapleton told News 4 that not knowing how many vaccines the county could receive affects the whole process.

“These mass vaccination clinics- those just don’t happen,” Stapleton said. “You need dozens and dozens of staff, dozens of volunteers, you need a lot to prepare for.”

Stapleton said he spent the entire weekend on the phone and sending emails back and forth to state officials to find out more.