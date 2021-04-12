Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lily Mae English was last seen at Wyndham Lawn (6395 Old Niagara Road) on Sunday.

She was seen heading north from the campus, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, she has a history of running away, and her last known location was at a residence on Frost Street in Lockport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393 (24

hours) or, during normal business hours, Investigator Justin Birmingham at (716) 438-

3332.