Niagara County Sheriff’s Office: One person dead after being overtaken by current in Niagara River

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person is dead after being swept under the current in the Niagara River Friday afternoon.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible boating accident just before 5 p.m. Friday.

According to sheriff’s reports, an occupant of a mid-sized boat that was anchored just east of Gratwick Park jumped off the vessel for a swim and was overtaken by the fast-moving current, going under the water for a short time.

He was taken to DeGraff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until the family is notified, and the investigation is ongoing.