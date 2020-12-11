Niagara County Sheriff’s Office warns of holiday package theft

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to protect their packages from theft, this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office says around 36% of online shoppers in the U.S. have reported their packages either missing or stolen.

“In 2019, packages with a total estimated value of nine-billion dollars were stolen.” The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

They say with the pandemic coupled with the holiday season, delivery volume is expected to be higher than in years past.

Here are the seven tips they recommend to keep your deliveries safe: