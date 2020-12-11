Niagara County Sheriff’s Office warns of holiday package theft

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to protect their packages from theft, this holiday season.
The sheriff’s office says around 36% of online shoppers in the U.S. have reported their packages either missing or stolen.
“In 2019, packages with a total estimated value of nine-billion dollars were stolen.”The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office
They say with the pandemic coupled with the holiday season, delivery volume is expected to be higher than in years past.
Here are the seven tips they recommend to keep your deliveries safe:
1. Have packages delivered to your workplace or office
2. Require signature on delivery
3. Use Amazon, FedEx, DHL, USPS or UPS counter pickup
4. Use Amazon Hub Locker or similar services
5. Sign up for shipping alerts
6. Pick up packages in person from shipping centers
7. Utilize smart technology such as doorbell cameras, Wi-Fi enabled security cameras, etc.
The Niagara County Sheriff says to contact them if you see any suspicious activity, their number is (716) 438-3393.