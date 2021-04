TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) The Niagara County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing boy.

Owen Warner,12, was last seen on April 17 in the Town of Lockport wearing a red sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and Converses.

Warner is described as a white male with blonde hair and weighs 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.