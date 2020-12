NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County SPCA is getting creative this year and will host its first-ever virtual telethon to help shelter animals find a new home.

The “Furever Home for the Holidays” telethon will raise funds for the no-kill shelter.

The event is going live next Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature a red carpet for adoptable animals, special guests, and live giveaways for those who donate.

The SPCA hopes to raise $20,000.