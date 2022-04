ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Royalton.

Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to Orangeport Road near Berner Parkway. There, deputies found an overturned vehicle in the east ditch line.

One person was found underneath the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.