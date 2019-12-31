1 killed in crash in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a vehicle crash in the Town of Hartland Monday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30, an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze collided with a westbound Nissan Sentra on Seaman Rd.

The Nissan driver was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chevrolet driver was taken to ECMC after suffering an arm fracture and related injuries.

No other passengers were in either vehicle, and no names have been released.