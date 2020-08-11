11 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 11 more cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Niagara County since Monday. This brings the total to 1,508.

52 of these cases are still active, with five people currently hospitalized.

Since the county’s first case was discovered, 1,357 people have recovered, but 99 others have died.

More than 59,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

