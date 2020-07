LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Niagara County. This brings the total to 1,349.

78 of the cases are still active. 1,177 people have recovered, but 94 others have died.

A total of 40,652 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Niagara County.

