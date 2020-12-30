12 Niagara County inmates test positive for COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 12 inmates in Niagara County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office says the positive results came from a recent round of testing in the county’s correctional facility.
All of the inmates who tested positive are doing well and are asymptomatic. They have been isolated.
To date, the Sheriff’s Office says 156 inmates have been tested. The current inmate population, as of Wednesday, is 284.
