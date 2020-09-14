15 new positive COVID cases reported in Niagara County since Friday morning

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County health officials are reporting 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 1,675.

As of now, there are 44 active cases in the county, 42 isolating at home, and two in the hospital.

The death toll remains at 101, 1,530 individuals have recovered, and 81,788 in Niagara County have been tested, according to officials.

Check out the Niagara County heat map, breaking down positive cases by municipality, by clicking here.

