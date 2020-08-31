18 new cases of COVID in Niagara County since Friday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since Friday morning, the Niagara County Department of Health has found 18 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 1,609 positive cases in the county, to date, but only 45 are still active. Three people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.

1,463 people have recovered, but 101 others have died.

More than 72,000 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

