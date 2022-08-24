WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old dirt bike driver is dead after colliding with a tree trimming truck in the Town of Wilson Tuesday evening.
The 1999 Ford F-800, with an aerial boom and a tree chipper behind it, was headed west down Youngstown-Lockport Road near Andrews Road around 9:26 p.m.
That’s when a 2016 Kawasaki dirt bike driven by 19-year-old David J. Freatman of Ransomville, collided with the truck, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ford veered off the road and overturned into a ditch. The 30-year-old driver was rushed by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The teen dirt bike driver went off the road into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NCSO.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is working to learn more about the crash.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.