UPDATE:

Beverly and Edward Earle have been found safe, the Sheriff’s office announced shortly before 6:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL:

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding two elderly people who were reported missing overnight.

Family told authorities that Edward, 88, and Beverly Earle, 83, were not at their home on the 8400 block of Akron Road in the Town of Royalton.

Search efforts began around Midnight. Edward was described as 5’4″, 120 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s believed to be wearing a dark gray wool jacket, jeans and brown hiking boots.

Beverly is 5’2″, 104 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be wearing a black jacket and pink sneakers.

The Sheriff’s office says Edward “has a cardiac history” and Beverly has dementia.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Investigator Andrew Nemi at (716) 438-3394.