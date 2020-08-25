2 more deaths in Niagara County attributed to COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County officials say two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported there.

Those who died were identified as women with underlying health conditions. They were 89 and 94 years old.

In the latest update, 10 new cases have been identified, bringing the county’s total to 1,580. 52 of these cases are still active, with three hospitalizations, currently.

In the county, a total of 1,427 people have recovered, but 101 others have died.

More than 68,000 people there have been tested for the coronavirus.

