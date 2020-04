(WIVB) – Three more people in Niagara County have died from COVID-19, according to the county’s case tracker map.

The deceased are a 94-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, and a 70-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

Niagara County has a total of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, up from 326 on Thursday.

So far, 175 people in the county have recovered. There are currently 163 active cases in the county.